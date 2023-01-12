Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has lauded Whites youngster Charlie Cresswell for his strong mentality, amid the defender being on loan at Millwall.

Cresswell joined Millwall on a season-long loan in the summer and has made 17 appearances for the Championship side under Lions boss Gary Rowett.

It has been suggested Leeds could recall Cresswell this month as they look to make sure he is playing regular football, which Millwall cannot guarantee.

Leeds boss Marsch admits he is a big fan of Cresswell, dubbing his mentality “amazing” and is clear the club are always looking at what is best for their loanees.

“I really like Charlie”, Marsh said at a press conference.

“I think his mentality is amazing.

“We could go down all of them, Lewis Bate, Dan James, we like to keep them under our umbrella because we like them because situations develop.

“It’s evaluating what’s best.”

At Elland Road many have questioned whether young striker Joe Gelhardt could be sent out to play more football, but Marsch is coy on the prospect.

“When we are talking about squad development it’s always about getting players the minutes they need.

“We try and be open with our players”.

Leeds United will take on Aston Villa on Friday and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Unai Emery’s side.