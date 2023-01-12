Newcastle United target Youssoufa Moukoko is likely to sign a new contract with Borussia Dortmund, former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed.

The 18-year-old striker was part of Germany’s World Cup squad and is considered one of the brightest young talents in the country.

He is having a breakthrough season at Dortmund but his contract is set to expire in the summer.

Several sides want to snap Moukoko up, including Newcastle, who are claimed to have made him a huge offer to switch to St James’ Park.

However, former Bundesliga hitman Fjortoft insists it is likely Moukoko will extend his stay at Dortmund, and said via YouTube “Most likely at the moment he will extend his contract at Dortmund, but they are negotiating as we speak, in Marbella.”

An agreement is not yet in place but Dortmund officials and his representatives are currently in negotiations in Marbella, Spain.

Dortmund are in Spain for a warm weather camp and they are looking to put the final touches on a new deal for Moukoko.

The Bundesliga giants are pushing to get the deal done and have made the argument that the youngster’s development is best-served if he stays at Dortmund.

And it seems Moukoko is likely to ignore overtures from England and continue at the Westfalenstadion.