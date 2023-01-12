Portsmouth starlet Haji Mnoga has interest from National League clubs, who are looking to take him on loan for the remainder of the season, according to the BBC.

The 20-year-old was sent out on loan to League Two side Gillingham in the summer, but failed to impress for Neil Harris’ side, managing just five appearances over the course of his stay, the first of which ended in him receiving a red card just ten minutes into his debut.

The Gills decided against completing his season-long loan spell and now Pompey are looking to loan him out again with the purpose of giving him more first-team minutes.

As Mnoga has already featured for two EFL clubs this season, he is not eligible to play for a third one and therefore is being linked with a move to the National League.

National League clubs have expressed interest in taking him on loan for the rest of the season.

Mnoga spent ten years in Portsmouth’s academy before finally being handed his senior debut for Portsmouth in October 2018.

The defender will now be looking to play regularly over the course of the second half of the season to speed his development.

It remains to be seen what National League clubs might put proposals to the defender in the coming weeks.