Portsmouth will not be making a move to bring Craig MacGillivray back from Charlton Athletic in this month’s transfer window, according to the BBC.

The 30-year-old left Portsmouth at the end of the 2020/21 season after his contract with the club expired and joined Charlton Athletic on a free transfer.

He turned out to be Nigel Adkins and later Johnnie Jackson’s first-choice goalkeeper, going on to feature in 43 of Charlton’s 46 League One games.

However, since Joe Wollacott’s arrival from Swindon Town last summer he has fallen down the pecking order with his appearances in the league being limited to just four over the course of the first half of the season.

However, that will not prompt Portsmouth to make an attempt to sign MacGillivray.

Portsmouth are short on options between the sticks after their first-choice goalkeeper Josh Griffiths was recalled by West Brom.

They now have only one first team goalkeeper among their ranks in the form of Joshua Oluwayemi, a former Tottenham Hotspur youngster.

MacGillivray was Portsmouth’s Player of the Season for 2020/21 before leaving the club that summer.