Premier League side Bournemouth have a long standing interest in Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo, but have not acted on it yet, according to talkSPORT.

Semenyo has earned praise for his performances with Bristol City and his form saw him called up to the Ghana national team for the World Cup in Qatar.

In 24 matches for Bristol City this season, the striker has netter six goals along with providing a solitary assist.

Semenyo has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Bournemouth have been credited with being admirers.

Bournemouth do have interest in the striker and the interest they do have is long standing.

However, the Cherries have not made any offer to Bristol City regarding Semenyo up until this moment in time.

It remains to be seen if Bournemouth turn their interest into a bid that comes the way of Bristol City and whether that happens this month.

Semenyo’s contract with Bristol City ends this summer but the club have an option to extend his contract by one year.