Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny feels that though the Championship is congested this season, Paul Heckingbottom looks to have the real deal at Bramall Lane.

This season, Sheffield United have been in excellent form under Heckingbottom and they are vying for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades are in second place in the league table with 51 points from 26 games and are nine points ahead of third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Kenny acknowledged that Sheffield United struggled in October, but he emphasised that much of that difficulty was brought on by the absence of important players due to injury.

The former Blades star believes that Heckingbottom’s men are looking in good shape and reaping the rewards of having players back.

Kenny is also of the view that Sheffield United have shown a never-give-up attitude this season.

“The Championship is a crazy division”, Kenny told The Athletic.

“Blackburn have lost 12 games and are third.

“That’s the same number as Blackpool, which is ridiculous as they are in the relegation zone.

“But I’d say Sheffield United do look the real deal.

“They have had a rocky spell already this season, as every team in the division does, but much of that was down to injuries.

“Now those players are back, you can see the difference.

“I watched last week’s QPR game.

“They didn’t play very well but they had that resilience to get a point through John Egan in the 96th minute.”

Sheffield United have only lost one of their last eleven Championship games and will be hoping to continue their form against Stoke City on Saturday.