Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth has revealed that his side have not received any official bids for Borna Sosa, who has been linked with Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old left-back is a regular in Stuttgart’s starting line-up, and this season he has racked up eight assists in 13 appearances for the club.

Sosa was recently involved in the World Cup in Qatar for Croatia, where he caught the eye.

Sosa has a contract until the summer of 2025, but it has been suggested that the Bundesliga outfit are willing to cash in on the left-back due to their financial condition.

The defender has been linked with several clubs, including wealthy Premier League high-fliers Newcastle.

The Magpies are expected to be active this month, but Wohlgemuth revealed that Stuttgart have not received any offers for the Croatia international.

When asked whether the club have received any bids for Sosa, Wohlgemuth told the Stuttgarter Nachrichten: ” There is no specific offer for any of the players mentioned”.

Sosa is currently recovering from a muscle injury in Munich and has not travelled with the Stuttgart squad to a training camp in Spain.