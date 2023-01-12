Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is of the view that Plymouth Argyle are the right club for Jay Matete’s development and explained why he sanctioned the loan move.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Sunderland in the last January transfer window from Fleetwood Town and helped the Black Cats earn promotion to the Championship last season.

However, Matete has struggled to get game time under Mowbray this season and has joined League One leaders Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of the season.

Mowbray is of the view that Plymouth are the perfect club for Matete’s development because the midfielder has to be good with the ball to get into Steven Schumacher’s team.

The Sunderland manager believes that it is a great opportunity for Matete to go into a team that play on the front foot, which he believes will provide the youngster with confidence when he returns at the end of the season.

“We just felt with Jay Matete, the fit of going to Plymouth was good, because they are a team that play with the ball and he is going to have to be good with the ball to get in their team”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“He is going to have to play how we would want to play in possession if we can.

“I have no issues at all with Jay winning the ball back and being aggressive and being on the front feet.

“We just feel there is an opportunity to go to try and develop and play in a team with lots of confidence at the top of the table in League One and come back more confident.

“Hopefully he’ll come back and be an asset for our club and I think it was worth letting him go out on loan to Plymouth because of the rewards potentially at the other end.”

Plymouth will take on third placed Ipswich Town at the weekend and Matete will be eager to impress Schumacher to get into his plan for the game against the Blues.