Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has praised new boy Maximilian Wober for his communication during the Cardiff City match and stressed that the Whites need more leaders like him to guide them through difficult times.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined Leeds in the ongoing transfer window from Red Bull Salzburg and made his Whites debut against Cardiff on Sunday in their FA Cup tie.

Jesse Marsch introduced Wober in the 59th minute of the game into the Leeds midfield when the team were trailing by two goals and the Austria international helped the Whites secure a 2-2 draw and a replay.

Dorigo was impressed by Wober’s impact in the game and pointed out that the player showed a calm mind to make the right decisions after coming off the bench.

The ex-Whites defender also pointed out how Wober communicated with the players on the pitch to improve their game and emphasised that Leeds need more characters like him to lead them during tough situations.

“Max Wober, when he came on, was a calm head and showed a bit of aggression”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Making the right decisions at the right times sounds easy, it’s just not something we’ve been good at, so his impact and influence was key.

“What resonated with me when it came to Wober, who has been signed as a centre-back who can play left-back but played as a 6 at Cardiff, was a moment when he put the ball in a good area and no one got on the end of it.

“He turned to remonstrate with Joe Gelhardt to say that’s where I’m going to put it, you’ve got to get there.

“We need people out there talking to others, helping the younger players and in difficult moments leading the team through it.

“We saw glimpses of that from him.”

Leeds will face Cardiff in an FA Cup replay on 18th January at Elland Road, but before that, Marsch’s side will travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa on Friday.