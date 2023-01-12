Hearts manager Robbie Neilson believes that though Newcastle United loanee Garang Kuol is by no means the finished article, he is full of bags of talent.

The teenager, who arrived at St James’ Park earlier this month on the basis of a deal that was struck in September, has been sent out on a short-term loan until the end of the season.

It is Scottish side Hearts who have won the race for Kuol and Neilson believes that his side have landed a player who is full of talent, which was why he played at the World Cup.

Hearts’ interest, Neilson insists, was reciprocated by the 18-year-old once he took a look around the club last week and bought into what the Jambos want to do at Tynecastle.

“It’s fantastic news that Garang has committed himself to Hearts for the next six months”, Neilson told his club’s official site.

“It’s no secret that we were extremely interested in him and he came up for a look around last week.

“He was impressed with what he saw and what we’re trying to do here, which is pleasing.

“We’re getting a player who is by no means the finished article but there is a lot of talent there – you don’t get called up to and play in the World Cup for nothing.

“He’ll offer us new options going forward as we look to continue our good form and continue to make progress in the league and in the Scottish Cup, and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Newcastle will keep close tabs on how Kuol handles the physical nature of the Scottish game as they look for him to adapt quickly.

Hearts are next in action against St Mirren on Friday evening in the Scottish Premiership.