Richard Keys has blasted the signing of Wout Weghorst by Manchester United, dubbing the Dutchman a “Burnley flop”.

After impressing for Besiktas this season on loan, and for Netherlands at the World Cup, Weghorst is close to becoming a new Manchester United player and is due in England for a medical.

Doubts have been expressed over the soundness of the signing and Keys can be added to the list of critics who are unconvinced by it.

Keys is stunned that Manchester United are buying the Dutch striker who, in his opinion, failed at Burnley in his previous spell in the Premier League.

The veteran host is also perplexed as to when was the last time Manchester United played with a striker, in his view, as subpar as Weghorst.

Taking to Twitter, Keys wrote: “Wout Weghorst. Burnley flop. Wow.

“I can’t remember the last time Utd played with a lump up top.

“Was it Ron Davies? Joe Jordan? He could play a bit though.

“I guess it doesn’t help OT faithful gets their heads round this because Joao Felix strolled into Chelsea on the same day.”

Weghorst only scored twice for Burnley last season after signing for them in January, but has shown good form for Besiktas, netting nine goals for them on loan this term.