Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert is expected to complete a move to French side Strasbourg next week after being booked in for a medical.

The defender spent last season on loan at Strasbourg and is firmly out of favour at Villa Park, even under new boss Unai Emery.

He has had interest from a number of clubs, including sides in the Championship, but wants to return to France with Strasbourg.

An agreement is now in place, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, and Guilbert will join on a free transfer.

Aston Villa will retain a right to a percentage of a future sale.

Strasbourg have booked Guilbert in for a medical on Monday as they look to push the deal over the line.

Should the 27-year-old right-back come through the medical without issue then he will put pen to paper to a three-and-a-half year contract at Strasbourg.

With Strasbourg engaged in a battle against relegation, it is claimed that there will be a clause in his contract which would let him leave in the event of the club dropping into Ligue 2.