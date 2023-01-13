Besiktas look unlikely to be able to offload Everton loan star Dele Alli as he is not willing to move to a club in the Middle East or Asia, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Alli has not lived up to expectations at Besiktas, with a new coach in Senol Gunes also unable to bring about an improvement in the midfielder.

He has now lost his place in the Besiktas team and the Black Eagles have been exploring ways to terminate the season-long loan agreement early.

He cannot play for another team in a UEFA affiliated league as he has already played for Everton and Besiktas.

The Turkish giants were therefore considering trying to find Alli a club in the Middle East or Asia, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

Alli though has no interest in such a move and looks set to stay at Besiktas as a result.

The Everton-contracted midfielder has been an unused substitute in Besiktas’ last four Turkish Super Lig games.

All eyes will be on whether there are any further developments regarding Alli’s situation in Turkey before the transfer window closes.