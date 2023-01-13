Everton defender Niels Nkounkou is due at Saint-Etienne this evening after terminating his loan deal at Cardiff City.

It had appeared that the left-back would see out the season on loan at Cardiff, but he is answering a call from his homeland.

Saint-Etienne want Nkounkou to help them in the battle against relegation from the French second tier and he is joining on loan.

According to French daily Le Parisien, the Everton defender is due to arrive at Saint-Etienne this evening.

He will then look to quickly put the finishing touches to his switch to the French side and place himself at the disposal of coach Laurent Battlles.

Saint-Etienne, who are bottom of the table, are next in action in Ligue 2 on Monday night, when they lock horns with fellow strugglers Niort.

Nkounkou joined Everton from French outfit Marseille and has made seven senior appearances in a Toffees shirt.

Everton will closely monitor Nkounkou’s performances back in France as he looks to help Saint-Etienne pull off the great escape.