Erik ten Hag has stressed the importance of Casemiro to his Manchester United side and acknowledged the impact he has made since his arrival in the summer.

The five-time Champions League winner has become an instant hit at Old Trafford this season and has cemented himself as a fan-favourite amongst the supporters.

He has made a major impact in the middle of the pitch for Manchester United and has wasted little time in becoming one of the first names on Ten Hag’s team sheets.

The Manchester United manager admitted that the Brazilian’s impact on the team is more than just obvious and stressed that it was always clear that the team needed a midfielder of his ilk.

He believes Casemiro is the glue that binds the team together on the pitch and is a huge presence whenever he is on the pitch.

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference when asked about Casemiro’s impact: “That is quite obvious.

“I said it from the beginning, this team, needed a No.6. Control, holding midfielder, he is so important.

“He is the cement between the stones.

“Defence, knows his position, points others into position, winning balls, duels mainly, in possession he can speed up the game.

“We are really happy to have him on board.”

Casemiro did not start in the last Manchester derby but is a certainty in the eleven if fit when Manchester United host Pep Guardiola’s side at Old Trafford on Saturday.