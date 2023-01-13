Rangers boss Michael Beale has highlighted attacker Fashion Sakala’s willingness to learn and improve his game.

Sakala has grown in importance over the course of the season and is enjoying a purple patch under the tutelage of Beale.

He scored in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Dundee United last weekend and in the last Old Firm derby he laid on two assists in the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Ibrox.

Beale is a fan of what Sakala adds to the squad and stressed that he is always ready to work hard for the team when he is on the pitch.

The Rangers boss also praised him for his willingness to take in more information in order to improve and take his game to the next level.

Beale said in a press conference: “Fashion Jr is the nicest man in football, always gives you everything.

“It was a fantastic goal at Tannadice, he takes on information well on areas he can improve.

“We recruited a fantastic young man a couple of years ago.”

Sakala will hope to get another opportunity in the starting eleven when Rangers take on Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday.