Antonio Conte has claimed that the decision to not offer Lucas Moura a new contract was made by Tottenham Hotspur and indicated that being without him is not helpful.

Tottenham have decided against offering a new deal to Lucas, who is now set to leave the club on a free transfer in the approaching summer.

The Brazilian has been a peripheral figure at Tottenham this season due to injuries and Conte revealed his frustration at not getting a chance to pick him in the ongoing campaign.

The Tottenham boss insisted that the decision to not offer the winger an extension was made by the club and indicated that his injury issues could have played a part.

However, he conceded that being without Lucas damages his squad because of the quality he possesses and the Italian is annoyed that a number of his forwards are currently out injured.

Conte said in a press conference: “This is the decision of the club.

“For sure this season is a difficult season for Lucas.

“Also at the same time for us, also honestly in my mind when we planned this season Lucas was an important player for us.

“If you see the season, he’s played one or two games, maybe also in the Champions League against Marseille but with pain.

“First of all the damage is for me and the team because a player like Lucas is a good player and also he helped us reach the Champions League.

“Don’t have the possibility to use him and for the injuries. Was really difficult, [Dejan] Kulusevski and Richarlison injured. Wasn’t easy.

“Then if you ask me about the decision of the club, I respect the decision the club makes.”

Lucas is not keen to leave Tottenham this month and wants to wait until the summer to get a bigger contract and a better project.