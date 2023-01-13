Rangers defender Leon King has revealed that he was surprised by the speed that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz plays at, admitting he had never come up against that before.

Diaz joined Liverpool in the 2022 January transfer window from FC Porto and has established himself as a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side with his impressive performances.

King faced the 26-year-old when Rangers visited Anfield in October for their Champions League group stage match, where Diaz provided an assist in Liverpool’s 2-0 win.

The Rangers centre-back commended Diaz for the intensity with which he plays the game and is of the opinion that the Liverpool winger has good sharpness.

King admitted that he has never seen any player work as quickly as Diaz and Mohamed Salah do on the pitch and stressed that it is impossible to fathom their work rate just by watching them on television.

“Luis Diaz’s sharpness was just different”, King told The Athletic.

“It’s the intensity he plays at for the whole 90 minutes.

“I’ve never felt players play at that speed but him and Mo Salah are so true in how hard they work.

“You don’t get a feel for that on the TV until they’re next to you and twisting and turning their body.”

Diaz suffered a knee injury during Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal in October and is expected to return in March.