Manchester United tracked goalkeeper Diogo Costa is one of the players Bayern Munich are evaluating as they look to bring in a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer in the summer.

Neuer is currently recovering from a knee injury but is expected to be fit for the start of next season.

The German champions are working on a deal to sign Yann Sommer this month but they are also looking at a potential long-term replacement for Neuer.

The Bavarians are considering a number of options and several top goalkeepers are being evaluated.

And according to Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, Costa is one of the goalkeepers Bayern Munich are looking at.

The 23-year-old is the Portugal number one and is considered one of the best young goalkeepers in European football.

He is on the radar of several clubs and Manchester United are said to have identified him as the long-term successor to David de Gea.

Bayern Munich are also looking at him and are weighing up on making a move for him in the summer.

Costa has a €75m buyout clause in his contract and Porto have no intention of selling him for anything less.