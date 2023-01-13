Newcastle United’s scouts have recommended Franck Kessie to the club as a potential signing in this month’s transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Eddie Howe wants a top class holding midfielder and the club are keeping an eye on Ruben Neves’ situation at Wolves.

The Magpies’ scouts are hard at work looking to feed options to Howe to answer his desire for a holding midfielder and they have suggested Kessie.

The 26-year-old, who is on the books at La Liga giants Barcelona, is available in this month’s transfer window, but Newcastle may not make a move for him.

It is claimed that other options are at present preferred to Kessie.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle have a rethink about moving for Kessie this month.

Kessie has made just eight appearances in La Liga for Barcelona this season, being booked three times in the process.

One of the Ivory Coast international’s yellow cards was dished out in Barcelona’s defeat against Real Madrid in El Clasico.