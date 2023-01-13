Fixture: Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has picked his side and substitutes to go up against Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League this evening.

Marsch made a number of changes to his team last weekend against Cardiff City in the FA Cup and the Whites managed to salvage a replay with a 2-2 draw.

The Whites have not won a game since returning from the World Cup break, but they have gone unbeaten for their last three matches.

The earlier game between the two sides this season, at Elland Road, ended in a 0-0 draw.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, while in defence Marsch opts for a back four of Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk.

Midfield sees Leeds play Tyler Adams and Marc Roca, while Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto and Jack Harrison support Rodrigo.

If Marsch needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Patrick Bamford and Sam Greenwood.

Leeds United Team vs Aston Villa

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Harrison, Gnonto, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Kristensen, Wober, Greenwood, Bamford, Perkins, Gelhardt