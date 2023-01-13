Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory is attracting interest from two clubs in the Championship and one in League One, according to the BBC.

Gregory has entered the final six months of his contract at Hillsborough, but the Owls have the option of extending his stay by a further year.

However, the 34-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere and might be on his way out of Sheffield Wednesday this month.

There are two clubs from the flight above and one club from League One interested in making Gregory a player of their own before the transfer window closes on 31st January.

Gregory has been handed regular game time by boss Darren Moore, appearing in 24 games for the Owls so far this season and scoring four times.

The veteran striker has been on Sheffield Wednesday’s books since the summer of 2021, having contributed towards 30 goals.

Gregory, who was Sheffield Wednesday’s top scorer last season, has missed his side’s last two league games with a back problem.

It remains to be seen which clubs are in the hunt for Gregory during this month’s transfer window.