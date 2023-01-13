Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed he has 200 unanswered messages on his phone due to the frantic nature of the transfer window this month.

Moore is looking to keep Sheffield Wednesday on track for promotion from League One this season and business is expected to be done at Hillsborough.

Both incomings and outgoings are tipped to happen and Moore admits that Sheffield Wednesday are proving to be an attractive destination due to how well they are doing at present.

He revealed such is the demand to engage with him that he has 200 unanswered messages.

“I’ve got 200 unanswered messages on my phone from agents, managers etc”, Moore was quoted as saying by BBC Sheffield.

“There is so much coming in now and people probably feel it’s an ideal time to get their clients in here.”

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is being linked with a host of big clubs amid his contractual situation at Hillsborough.

Italian giants AC Milan have also been linked, but Moore insists the talk is “just speculation”.

The Owls are next in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Wycombe Wanderers.