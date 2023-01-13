Newcastle United are tracking Stoke City striking talent Nathan Lowe, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies have splashed the cash under Eddie Howe, but they are keen to make sure they also secure top young talents to bring through their own gems.

New youth recruitment head Paul Midgley is leading the hunt for the hottest talents in the country and his eyes have been drawn to the Potteries.

Stoke Under-18s striker Lowe is firmly on Newcastle’s radar as a potential addition.

The Premier League powerhouses are keeping close tabs on Lowe and could look to take him to St James’ Park.

Lowe has been prolific for Stoke at Under-18 level so far this season, striking four times in seven outings, while he has also netted twice in two FA Youth Cup outings.

Stoke have handed Lowe action with their Under-21s in the Premier League 2 in a further sign of how highly they regard him.

The striker has featured against suitors Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Brom and Derby County.