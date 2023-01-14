Fixture: Everton vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager Frank Lampard has picked his side to lock horns with Southampton at Goodison Park in a crunch Premier League match this afternoon.

Lampard’s side are now inside the relegation zone in the Premier League and were thrashed 4-1 at home by Brighton on their last league outing, a game they followed up with an FA Cup exit at Manchester United.

Bottom of the table Southampton are three points behind Everton and the pressure is on the Toffees to return to winning ways today.

Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend and James Garner remain on the sidelines for the hosts.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence Lampard picks Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton select Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye, while Demarai Gray supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Lampard can look to his bench if changes are needed at Goodison Park, with his options including Tom Davies and Yerry Mina.

Everton Team vs Southampton

Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, McNeil, Gordon, Mina, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Simms