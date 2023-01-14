Bournemouth are set to hold talks with Arnaut Danjuma, who is also wanted by Everton, in the coming hours, according to talkSPORT, as they bid to convince him to return to Dean Court.

Danjuma is a man in demand in this month’s transfer window as clubs look to improve their attacking options and Villarreal are prepared to let him go.

Everton want to sign the attacker and are at the negotiating table to try to take him to Goodison Park.

They face competition from Danjuma’s former club Bournemouth however and the Cherries will speak to the player in the coming hours.

The order of business is to convince the Dutchman to agree to a return to the club he played for from 2019 until 2021.

Bournemouth are just a place and a point outside the relegation zone in the Premier League and Danjuma may need some convincing.

Everton’s position is worse however with the Toffees only kept off the bottom of the league on goal difference.

Danjuma, 25, has made 17 appearances for Villarreal so far this season, providing six goals in the process.