Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are eyeing a swoop for Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley as they look to boost their defensive options.

PSV Eindhoven recently banked a big sum by selling Cody Gakpo to Liverpool and they are keen to now bring in reinforcements.

Burnley defender Egan-Riley is now wanted in Eindhoven and the Clarets could do business, with the 20-year-old out-of-favour at Turf Moor, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.

Egan-Riley has had just 18 minutes of playing time in the Championship for Burnley so far this season, with Vincent Kompany preferring other options.

Burnley themselves are keen on PSV Eindhoven defender Jenson Seelt.

Whether the two clubs will engage in a swap deal remains to be seen, while it is also unclear whether PSV Eindhoven could sign Egan-Riley on loan or on a permanent basis.

Seelt has been turning out for PSV Eindhoven’s youth side, Jong PSV, in the Dutch second tier this season.

The 19-year-old has another 18 months left to run on his contract in Eindhoven.