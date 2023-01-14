Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League game at the Amex Stadium against Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were comfortably beaten by Brentford in their last league outing, while a second string Wolves outfit nearly put them out of the FA Cup last weekend.

Klopp will be looking for his men to return to winning ways this afternoon against a Brighton side that played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Anfield in October.

Liverpool continue to be without key defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Roberto Firmino.

Alisson is between the sticks for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson are the back four.

Midfield sees Klopp pick Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.

If Klopp needs to shake things up he has options on his bench, including James Milner and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Doak