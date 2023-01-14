Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his team to take on Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon.

Wolves are only one point behind West Ham in the league table and beating the Hammers would see them leapfrog Moyes’ men and also push them into the drop zone.

Moyes saw his side return to winning ways in their last outing as they squeezed past Brentford 1-0 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A league win is what Moyes craves though and West Ham have not won in the Premier League since October.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham at Molineux, while in defence Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will look to try to control midfield, while further up the pitch Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can influence the game from the bench through his substitutions if needed and his options include Gianluca Scamacca and Said Benrahma.

West Ham United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fabianski, Coufal, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Benrahma, Downes, Johnson, Kehrer, Lanzini, Scamacca, Emerson, Zouma