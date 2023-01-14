Former Premier League defender Martin Keown feels that without their well-known pressing football, Liverpool do not look the same as last year and appear to be old in midfield.

Brighton & Hove Albion crushed Liverpool 3-0 on Saturday afternoon and the final scoreline could have been even worse for the Reds as they were poor throughout.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who scored as many as 94 goals in the league last season, enjoyed just two shots on goal with their three-man midfield consisting of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson failing to control the game.

Questions are now increasingly being asked of Klopp and Liverpool’s work in the transfer market, with the Reds focusing not on midfield this month, but on signing winger Cody Gakpo.

Keown is not willing to suggest Klopp should go though and insists he just has a rebuilding job on his hands, with the midfield looking old now.

“I think Jurgen Klopp is absolutely fine”, Keown said on the BBC while giving an opinion on the pressure Klopp has been put under.

“He’s a magnificent manager, we know that. His teams sometimes go through dips, we’ve seen this before.

“I think it’s a rebuilding job.

“Afterwards we’ll get some kind of explanation from him.

“It’s just looking a bit old in midfield.

“If Liverpool can’t press you – they were the best in Europe last year – then they’re not the same.

“Today they just don’t have that same energy.”

Klopp has ruled out Liverpool making any more signings in this month’s transfer window despite the Reds now facing a battle to finish in the top four.