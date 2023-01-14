Leeds United are considering making a firm push to sign Morocco’s World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, according to The Athletic.

Jesse Marsch’s side were beaten at Aston Villa on Friday evening and remain just two points above the drop zone in the Premier League.

Leeds are signing promising forward Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim for a fee which could potentially become a club record.

Rutter will add to Maximilian Wober as a new face at Elland Road, but Leeds may not be finished with their additions.

Mateusz Klich was recently allowed to leave Leeds and the club could look to replace him in the engine room with Angers midfielder Ounahi.

The Morocco international caught the eye at the World Cup in Qatar and is also interesting Napoli.

Leeds could make a firm push to try to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

The 22-year-old has been unable to help Angers move off the foot of the Ligue 1 table this season and a switch to Elland Road could appeal.