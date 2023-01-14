Nottingham Forest are looking to sell forward Hwang Ui-jo, who has struggled to make an impression on loan at Olympiacos, and there is interest.

Forest secured the signature of the South Korea international from Bordeaux towards the end of the summer transfer window and immediately sent him out on loan to Olympiacos.

Hwang has made no impact in Greece however, clocking just 142 minutes in the Greek top flight and not playing in the division since October.

Olympiacos want to bring Hwang’s loan to an early conclusion and Nottingham Forest are not keen to keep hold of him, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Premier League side will not be short of options to sell Hwang and he has substantial interest from the MLS, where Minnesota United are keen.

It is suggested that Minnesota United have already put forward a proposal.

Hwang could choose to return to Asia, with Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe admirers of his talents and having kicked off discussions.

The 30-year-old now looks poised to end his association with Nottingham Forest without having made a single appearance for the club.