Georginio Rutter is set for a bumper payday at Leeds United, who he is joining from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

Leeds have snapped up the Frenchman from Hoffenheim and if all the bonuses and add-ons are achieved then he will cost the Whites €40m.

Jesse Marsch’s side are not just committing to a big transfer fee for Rutter though as they will also shell out a considerable sum in wages.

According to German magazine Kicker, Rutter will earn a huge €30m in wages over the course of his five-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road.

It represents a big pay jump for the forward, who will be under contract at Leeds until the summer of 2028.

Leeds feel that they have landed one of the stars of the future in the shape of Rutter and are banking on him kicking on with his development.

Rutter only joined Hoffenheim in the 2022 winter transfer window and was happily settled at the German club.

The forward is actually claimed to have shed tears when it became clear that he would be leaving Hoffenheim so soon to make the move to the Premier League.