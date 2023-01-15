Fixture: Newcastle United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Fulham at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side head into the game sitting in fourth place in the Premier League, but their goal difference means victory today would push them above Manchester United and into third.

Just as importantly it would move the Magpies ten points clear of Liverpool, who played on Saturday, while it would keep, at a minimum, a ten-point cushion over Chelsea.

The last meeting between the two teams came in October, at Craven Cottage, with Newcastle thrashing Fulham 4-1.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle, while Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn are the back four.

Bruno Guimaraes slots into midfield with Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff, while Joelinton and Miguel Almiron support Callum Wilson.

Howe has options on the bench if required today, including Chris Wood and Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United Team vs Fulham

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Isak, Wood