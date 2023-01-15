Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Michael Beale has selected his team and substitutes to lock horns with Aberdeen at Hampden in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup this afternoon.

Celtic progressed to the final on Saturday and Rangers will now hope to join their Old Firm rivals as they zero in on silverware.

Opponents Aberdeen head into the semi-final on the back of a 2-0 league win over St Johnstone, a result which ended a run of four defeats and one draw.

Aberdeen made Rangers work the last time the two sides clashed, in December, as it ended 3-2 to the Gers at Pittodrie, courtesy of two injury time goals from Scott Arfield.

Allan McGregor is in goal for Rangers this afternoon, while James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic are the back four.

John Lundstram and Ryan Jack operate in midfield, while Malik Tillman, Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Beale can look towards his bench if changes are needed and has options that include Kemar Roofe and Glen Kamara.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Tillman, Sakala, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Kamara, Wright, Roofe, McCann, Arfield, King, Devine, Lowry