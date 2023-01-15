Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega believes the question at Spurs has now moved beyond manager Antonio Conte.

Conte has come in for criticism due to how he has set Tottenham up to play this season and Spurs suffered another blow on Sunday when they were beaten at home by rivals Arsenal.

Big questions are now being raised over whether Tottenham can finish in the top four this season and whether Conte will remain into next term.

Ex-Spurs defender Vega feels the focus needs to be on the board and the club as new investment is needed to help Tottenham to compete.

“The very big question here is not anymore Conte we passed that. It’s what are the owners/Board of the Club going to do?” he wrote on Twitter.

“No doubt a sale or new investment has to come in.

“You can’t have world-class infrastructure like that without any sporting progress to match that.”

Tottenham remain in fifth place in the Premier League following the loss and are now five points behind fourth placed Manchester United.

Next up for Spurs is a visit to face Manchester City on Thursday night.