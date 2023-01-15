Everton and Bournemouth face having to guarantee Villarreal a fee of £35m if they want to sign Arnaut Danjuma during this month’s transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Danjuma can move on from Villarreal in this month’s transfer window, provided the deal is right for the Spanish side.

Everton are keen to bring him in as an extra attacking option for Frank Lampard, while Bournemouth want to re-sign a player who left them in 2021 and have been holding talks.

A loan deal for Danjuma has been floated, but Villarreal are clear that it would also need to include an obligation to buy at the end of it.

And it is claimed that the Spanish side would want the level of fee to be set at £35m.

Such a commitment may be too rich for Everton and Bournemouth, but both are under pressure to make signings as they try to stave off the threat of relegation.

Danjuma has regularly found the back of the net for Villarreal since joining, with 22 goals scored in 51 outings.

Last season, the Dutch striker scored two braces and a hat-trick in La Liga, despite missing a chunk of the campaign.