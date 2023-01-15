Chelsea want to make at least two more signings beyond Mykhaylo Mudryk this month and could swoop for Liverpool target Moises Caicedo, according to CBS Sports.

The Blues are preparing to splash close to €100m to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, having hijacked Arsenal’s bid for the Ukrainian.

The big spending is not stopping at Stamford Bridge however and the Blues want another two players at least to arrive.

They are keen on Brighton midfielder Caicedo and it is claimed a swoop for him is one to watch in the coming days.

Impressive midfielder Caicedo has been strongly linked with being of interest to Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who saw his side torn apart at Brighton on Saturday, has made clear though that he is unlikely to make any further signings this month.

Despite calls for the midfield at Anfield to be strengthened, Liverpool signed winger Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven earlier in the window.

And they could now miss out on Caicedo if Chelsea firm up their interest with a bid and agree a fee with Brighton.