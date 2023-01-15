Everton face disappointment in their pursuit of Danny Ings as the striker is prepared to stay at Aston Villa despite interest from the Toffees, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Frank Lampard wants to sign Ings and Everton have already gone in with a loan bid for the striker, which Aston Villa turned down.

They retain an interest in signing Ings and it is claimed that a sale could be possible this month at the right price.

However, Everton could be left disappointed even if they do try to buy Ings as he is prepared to stay at Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Ings is ready to continue plugging away under new Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and then assess his situation in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Everton might be able to change his mind, with the Toffees in the thick of a battle for survival in the Premier League.

The striker also has interest from Crystal Palace, who are on the lookout for more firepower.

Ings was brought off the bench after just half an hour on Friday night against Leeds United as he replaced Ollie Watkins.