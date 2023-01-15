Paul Caddis is in the frame to take over as the next Swindon Town manager after holding talks with the club, according to BBC reporter Chris Wise.

Swindon are looking to bring in a new boss and several contenders have been linked with the post at the County Ground.

The League Two club are looking to make an appointment and have held two interviews with former Swindon midfielder Caddis.

He is now firmly in the frame to take charge of the club.

Caddis had two spells as a player at Swindon and won the League Two title with the club in 2012 and 2020.

If Caddis does take charge at the County Ground he would find a side sitting in sixth place in the League Two table and just five points off an automatic promotion spot.

Swindon thrashed Grimsby Town 5-0 in League Two action on Saturday and have won three of their last five league games.

The Robins are currently being led by joint-caretakers Gavin Gunning and Steve Mildenhall.

Caddis is currently an academy coach at Fleetwood Town.