Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome north London rivals Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Arsenal are flying high at the top of the Premier League standings and beating Spurs would move them to eight points clear of Manchester City.

Tottenham have slipped down to fifth in the standings following one win in their last three league games and Conte will be desperate to record a derby win today.

Spurs have won their last three meetings with Arsenal on home turf, but were beaten 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham, while Conte picks a back three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet. His wing-backs today are Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon.

Midfield sees Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg start, while Pape Matar Sarr is also given the nod to play. Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Richarlison and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Lloris, Doherty, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Royal, Sanchez, Davies, Perisic, Skipp, Bissouma, Gil, Richarlison