Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Elliott has told Tottenham Hotspur they should snap up Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Spurs lost the north London derby 2-0 against Arsenal on Sunday and veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was not at his best, fumbling a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own goal to hand the Gunners the lead.

Tottenham have regularly been linked with signing a possible successor for the Frenchman, but he has continued to remain their first choice between the sticks.

Former Ireland forward Elliott thinks the answer for Tottenham is to be found at Premier League rivals Liverpool.

With Alisson having locked down the number 1 spot at Anfield, Elliott thinks the time is ripe for Tottenham to bid for Kelleher.

Elliott wrote on Twitter: “Spurs should sign Caoimhin Kelleher!!!”

Kelleher has made just two appearances for Liverpool this season, with both outings coming in the EFL Cup.

The shot-stopper faces limited game time at Liverpool due to the presence of Allison and has only turned out four times in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen to whom Tottenham might turn when they decide the time has come to replace Lloris.