Aston Villa consider Juventus star Weston McKennie the right player to add to their midfield and are in touch with the American’s representatives.

The Villa Park outfit are backing Unai Emery in the ongoing transfer window and he has already brought in Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran.

Emery wants a midfielder to slot into his options and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he considers McKennie to be the right fit.

Juventus are prepared to sell the United States international for around €30m and contacts are under way between the player’s entourage and Aston Villa.

McKennie is not the only midfielder on Aston Villa’s radar however.

The Premier League club are keen on Marseille’s Matteo Guendouzi, while Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino and Villarreal’s Dani Parejo are also firm options.

It remains to be seen which midfielder Aston Villa will take to Villa Park this month.

McKennie, 24, has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur repeatedly over the last year and could move on from Juventus.

The American has made 14 appearances in Serie A for the Bianconeri this season and played in the 5-1 mauling at Napoli last week.