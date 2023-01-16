Atalanta are pushing for a certain sale of Duvan Zapata, who is wanted by Everton in the ongoing transfer window.

Frank Lampard’s side are 19th in the league table and have not won a game since October, while losing five of their last seven outings.

The Everton boss is desperate for reinforcements and he is especially looking to bring in a forward given their paucity in front of goal.

Zapata is a player Everton like and the club are interested in signing him on loan with an option to buy.

Atalanta are prepared to let him go, but according to Italian daily L’Eco di Bergamo, they want guaranteed money from his exit.

Everton are ready to attach a €15m option to buy, but that is not cutting the mustard with Atalanta at the moment.

The Serie A club are only prepared to negotiate if there is a definitive guarantee over his sale.

It could mean that Everton might have to agree to attach an obligation to buy into any loan agreement.

It remains to be seen whether Everton are prepared to do such a deal due to the looming threat of relegation from the Premier League this season.