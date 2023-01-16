Angers are waiting for Leeds United to make a bid for midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who is keen on a move to Napoli, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ounahi was the star man in Morocco’s midfield as the North African side reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in December.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s World Cup performances have piqued the interest of several clubs with Leeds and Leicester amongst them; the Whites have been tipped to push for him soon.

Napoli are also interested in him and it has been claimed the player would prefer to move to the Serie A leaders this month.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Angers are waiting for a club such as Leeds to make a move.

The French club want a fee of around €25m before agreeing to sell him and for the moment Napoli are unlikely to meet that asking price.

Angers believe a club from the Premier League could agree to pay that fee and are eagerly waiting for an offer from Leeds.

Leicester are also in the mix and could try to sign him from Ounahi if they can manage to sell a few players.

The midfielder is keen to move away from Angers in the winter window and has a fortnight to find a new club.