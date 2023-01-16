Leeds United could sell promising centre-back Charlie Cresswell this month if an offer arrives which pleases the club and player, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Cresswell has been on and off the pitch at Millwall, where he is on loan, but has caught the eye when given an opportunity by Gary Rowett.

There are a number of other Championship clubs showing interest in signing Cresswell and it is suggested that they are eyeing a permanent swoop.

And as such, a permanent move away from Elland Road for the 20-year-old this month cannot be ruled out.

Millwall are not keen to cut Cresswell’s loan and would need to make sure they have someone to replace him.

However, if Cresswell wants to make the move then the Lions may not want to stand in his way.

The defender is down the pecking order at Leeds, who have also just brought in another defender in the shape of Maximilian Wober.

Cresswell has managed 15 league appearances for Millwall this term, having found the back of the net four times from the back.