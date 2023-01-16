Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson is the subject of interest from a number of clubs who want to take him on loan for the remainder of the season, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Klaesson was signed from Norwegian club Valerenga in the summer of 2021, but has failed to dislodge Illan Meslier as Jesse Marsch’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The shot-stopper has made just one first team appearance for Leeds, clocking 35 minutes in the Premier League against Wolves.

Klaesson is looking to have first-team minutes under his belt and could make a temporary exit from Elland Road.

And the Norwegian goalkeeper has loan interest from a number of clubs.

It remains to be seen which sides might want to take the Norwegian away from Leeds on a loan deal this month.

Leeds have already flexed their financial muscle in the transfer market with Georginio Rutter and Max Wober arriving through the Elland Road door.

There could be a number of players, including Klaesson, who could be on their way out in the coming days.