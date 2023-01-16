Klaesson was signed from Norwegian club Valerenga in the summer of 2021, but has failed to dislodge Illan Meslier as Jesse Marsch’s first-choice goalkeeper.
The shot-stopper has made just one first team appearance for Leeds, clocking 35 minutes in the Premier League against Wolves.
Klaesson is looking to have first-team minutes under his belt and could make a temporary exit from Elland Road.
And the Norwegian goalkeeper has loan interest from a number of clubs.
It remains to be seen which sides might want to take the Norwegian away from Leeds on a loan deal this month.
Leeds have already flexed their financial muscle in the transfer market with Georginio Rutter and Max Wober arriving through the Elland Road door.
There could be a number of players, including Klaesson, who could be on their way out in the coming days.