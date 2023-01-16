Leeds United are going to be playing their first game with Georginio Rutter as a Whites player this week but there were plans for him to be at the Aston Villa match, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Rutter’s signing was announced by Leeds at the weekend, just a day after their Premier League game away at Villa Park.

Leeds ultimately lost the game 2-1 and slipped further into relegation trouble, just two points off the drop zone currently.

There was concern among the Leeds fans as to why it was taking so long for the club to confirm the signing of Rutter.

However, the details were wrapped up by the time the Aston Villa game came up and Leeds were even planning for the French youth international to watch the game from the director’s box.

Ultimately, Leeds took the decision to not confirm his signing there and it was only the next day that an announcement was made.

It is also suggested that the delay over the attacker’s coming to Leeds was due in large part as to how the deal would be structured.

Rutter will have the chance to make his debut this week when Leeds take on Cardiff City in the third round replay of their FA Cup clash.