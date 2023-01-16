Leeds United are claimed to be willing to pay the most amount of money for Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, but the player prefers a move to Napoli.

Jesse Marsch’s side have just completed the club record purchase of Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Now, amid the departure of Mateusz Klich for DC United, they are on the hunt for a midfielder, with Ounahi the man in their sights.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Leeds are prepared to pay €25m for the Morocco international.

The sum is above the €18m that Leicester City would pay and ahead of the €15m plus bonuses amount Napoli would be prepared to splurge.

Ouanhi wants to join Napoli are he is keen to make sure he is playing in the Champions League.

He has an agreement on personal terms in place with Napoli, which would see him earn €2m per year on a five-year deal.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and it remains to be seen where Ouanhi will head, with Angers keen to encourage an auction.