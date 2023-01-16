Newcastle United have sent their scouts to follow the performances of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who the Azzurri would want big money to let go.

The Nigerian has scored 12 times in 14 Serie A appearances this season and has played a big role in Napoli being nine points clear at the top of the league table.

His goals and performances have piqued the interest of several teams across Europe and, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Newcastle have sent scouts to watch him.

The forward has told his representatives to park any talk of a transfer until the summer and Napoli are also aware that they will face pressure to sell him at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also scouting Osimhen, with interest in him substantial.

Napoli do not want to lose Osimhen but have a price in mind if they are to sell him at the end of the season.

The Serie A leaders want a package worth €140m before agreeing to let the Nigerian move on in the summer

Napoli are aware of the level of clubs who want Osimhen and want to extract the best price possible if he gets sold

For now, Osimhen is focused on Napoli and their campaign in Serie A and the Champions League this season.